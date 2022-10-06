Letter to the editor: No contest: Tranel vs Zinke vs Lamb

I was fortunate to attend the Missoula debate between Lamb, Tranel and Zinke and listen to the Butte debate. There is no contest. Monica Tranel is the best candidate for this job.

Some of the issues:

1. Tranel supports our democracy. She is concerned about recent attempts to suppress voting, the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the attacks on the Capitol in 2020. As a former teacher, I especially care for her stance on strong public education.

2. Affordability

Monica is the only candidate who has a plan. Forward thinking, it includes converting energy to renewables, making it affordable and secure. It includes increasing the supply of housing. It calls for supporting child care so more parents can work. Her plan calls for the creation of good jobs and strong unions and limiting monopolies.

Monica has spent the last two decades fighting for our rights.

3. Protecting public lands is another strong position. In addition to sustainable energy, she agrees that access to public lands and clean energy are the key to a healthy future for all Montanans.

Zinke and Lamb need a reality check for a smart, health future.

Sue Furey,

Missoula