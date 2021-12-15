Letter to the editor: No equivalence between Left and Right

CNN fired on-air talent Chris Cuomo for unethical assistance to his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Along with journalistic misconduct complaints, an old sexual harassment complaint surfaced. That was it, fired within hours. Good!

On the other side of the political spectrum is the clown car that is Fox “News.” Their lineup of partisan shills for Trump and the Republican party is blatant with their lack of journalistic ethics. The regular editing of video to make Democratic officials appear to say damning things, for example. There is such lack of integrity you get desensitized to it.

Fox management says nothing while the likes of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity — who appeared regularly onstage at Trump rallies — use their platforms to promote right-wing politicians and policy, and spread demonstrable lies regarding the biggest public health emergency in a century.

There’s no equivalence between Left and Right. One side has character, the other doesn’t. There’s still an objective “right'' and “wrong.” Just because you think something is OK doesn’t make it so. The Left won’t tolerate the stuff the Right ignores from their side.

Consider Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar.

Consider Chris Cuomo. Consider Al Franken.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula

