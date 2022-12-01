Letter to the editor: No excuse for mistakes

Based on several recent issues of the Missoulian, it appears that the position of Proof Reader needs to be reinstated. For example: letting the word “undeserved” get by without recognizing the actual word should have been “underserved” is one example. And there is the reporter whose education seems to be sorely lacking when the copy desk (if there is one) let “statuesque” get by without realizing the reporter meant “status quo.” Please try harder to present the Missoula public with a reasonable example of how to use the English language