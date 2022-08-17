Letter to the editor: No excuse for Trump to take documents

Donald Trump does nothing that doesn't benefit him. Upon leaving office he took (stole) several boxes of government documents. This is the ex-president who so hates reading he had the national security people all but do puppet shows to present his president’s daily briefing. He didn’t take these documents for further scholarly study. He took them to trade. Most likely with Russia, since he’s lusted after building a hotel there for years.

Now, the political right are having apoplectic fits because their sacred cow, Donald, just had his residence searched under a legal federal warrant by the FBI. And only after The Department of Justice asked him to pretty please give back the top secret materials he took.

After ignoring the subpoena for these documents, the DOJ sent the feds in to retrieve the peoples’ property, and protect national security. They found the most sensitive secret documents. There is no excuse for removing them from their secure location in the White House and bringing them to Donald’s basement.

Trump is the first ex-president to be investigated as an espionage threat to America. It’s the sort of thing the old Republican party would have frowned upon.

Not now, however.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula