Letter to the editor: No good reason to hunt, trap wolves

Hey, Gov. Greg Gianforte: Does walking up to a wolf caught in the trap you set and shooting it make you feel like a big man? How about you, Robert Smith (director of Sinclair Broadcasting, and owner of the land the wolf was trapped and killed on); did you give him a pat on the back?

I have no problem with hunting legally, ethically and for the meat, but what are you going to do with a wolf? Stuff it and display it in your house? Put the skin on the floor in front of your fireplace?

We have sensible and fair policies for reimbursing ranchers from predation losses from wolves, mountain lions and bears, so there is simply no reason for hunting any of these animals, and trapping is another level of unethical, and should be abolished.

Instead, the Legislature is poised to pass bills expanding trapping (contrary to the majority of the public’s wishes), wolf hunting and hunting bears with dogs, led by Rep. Paul Fielder.

Undoubtedly Gianforte will puff out his chest and gleefully sign any of these bills that make it to his desk.

John Oetinger,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0