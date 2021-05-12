 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: No job, or two, is beneath dignity
Letter to the editor: No job, or two, is beneath dignity

The Missoulian May 7 editorial opposes the Gov. Greg Gianforte order to end the federal support program for the unemployed. The reason: The order is unfair to people who are "struggling to find a job that matches their skill level and pays enough to support a family."

Question: Is the money these people are getting enough to support their family? Probably not.

Suggestion for those people: Get two jobs that don't match your skill level. No job is beneath your dignity. Depending on other people's money when you don't have to is beneath your dignity.

Jeff Watkins,

Lolo

