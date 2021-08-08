Letter to the editor: No justice in Missouri governor's pardons

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey on July 31. On June 28, 2020, the McCloskeys famously pointed guns at passing protesters. Mark pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. Patricia pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. To be clear, the protesters were marching past the McCloskeys’ home. The McCloskeys were not defending themselves.

Not so famous is the fact that this couple has pointed guns at neighbors and claimed a neighborhood common area by squatter’s rights. They have sued neighbors, an employer, family members, their dog breeder and others. They obtained their house in a lawsuit. Mark’s siblings want no further contact with the couple.

Guess who did not get a pardon last Friday? Kevin Strickland and Lamar Johnson. Prosecutors (not advocates, defense lawyers or politicians) say that both men were wrongfully convicted and are innocent. Strickland has spent 40+ years in prison, Johnson 20+.

Why would a governor prioritize two bullies facing no jail time over two innocent men in prison? Why indeed? Could it be that Johnson and Strickland are Black men with no political connections and McCloskey & McCloskey are moneyed lawyers with ties to power? This is not what justice looks like.