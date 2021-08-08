Letter to the editor: No longer a proud Montanan

I’m a native Montanan, recently returned for vacation.

I was appalled that basically no one wore masks indoors, starting at the airport, despite only 45% vaccination. COVID-19 surged during our visit from ~250 to ~1,000 cases/week. With no meaningful response from the state’s so-called leaders, we left early.

Sadder than this, I’m no longer a proud Montanan. To me, Montanans are pragmatic and willing to help their neighbors out. That spirit’s missing but sorely needed.

Go ahead: “Who cares, you don’t live here.” Fine, but my tourist dollars and those of plenty like me won’t be back soon.

Next: “Nobody tells me what to do.” OK, but just like you can’t target-shoot your AR-15 in city parks, you can’t expose others to a fatal infection at your convenience. Vulnerable vaccine-ineligible folks (mostly kids) are at the mercy of your sociopathic, self-centered behavior.

Maybe you think bucking “conventional wisdom” is the cowboy spirit. But you’re just swallowing a bunch of misinformation from self-serving hucksters who care only for themselves. That doesn’t make you a tough cowboy, it makes you another dumb cow, following the rest of the herd into the slaughterhouse.