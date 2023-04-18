After retiring I began getting a weekday-only season ski ticket at Snowbowl. As spring progresses, they begin closing during some weekdays, devaluing my weekday pass. They were only open one day last week. So for their final weekend I assumed they would honor my weekday pass. Nope, buy a full-price day ticket. I have skied at Snowbowl for 40 years and endured Snowbowl lift problems, marginal hill grooming, poor trail maintenance, crowded lunch facilities etc. But this straw has broken my camelback. I will no longer buy Snowbowl season passes until there is new management and tangible improvements.