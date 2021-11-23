Letter to the editor: No longer recognize the Democratic Party

When I was lad my father repeatedly said, "The Republicans are the party of the rich, Democrats are the party of the poor, working people."

I must wonder if my father, who died in 1976, would not now regret those words.

Would that World War II veteran be able to stomach the shutdown of fuel pipelines, the social stands on abortion and the gay control of the Democratic Party, terrible inflation on all fronts, and unconstitutional mandates by a Democratic president that we see now?

On every issue, Democrats also demonstrate an uncaring attitude toward the elderly and those who depend on Social Security.

As a result, I am certain the Democratic Party will lose both houses of Congress in 2022 and the presidency in 2024.

Dad, this is not the Democratic Party you spoke of glowingly 60 years ago. Would you even recognize this shambling monstrosity?

Ed Chaberek,

Superior

