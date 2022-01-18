Letter to the editor: No masks

In a photo of Gov. Greg Gianforte (Missoulian Jan. 14) addressing a tightly packed crowd of about 300 anti-abortion activists in the Capitol rotunda, I didn’t see a single mask.
Perhaps these folks don’t follow the news about the coronavirus Omicron variant sweeping into the state like a cold front from Canada. In the past two weeks, according to the New York Times, cases have increased in Montana by 394 percent, hospitalizations by 46 percent and deaths by 164 percent. And scientific studies show that masks are effective for protecting yourself and others from the Omicron virus.
They are not pro-life.
Pete Talbot,
Missoula