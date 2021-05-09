Letter to the editor: No need to forgive student loan debts

Montana doesn't need student loan debt cancellation. Why does the rest of the country?

Debt repayment is beyond manageable. Even with the rising cost of living, there are an abundance of employment opportunities. I know our Gov. Greg Gianforte agrees.

So-called "native" Montanans can and should easily be able to sell their inherited property at a significant profit. Why should the federal government shoulder their burdens while they sit on their laurels and retain that wealth?

In our beautiful state, anyone with a college degree should have no problem gaining steady employment. There are countless institutions and nonprofits which will allow access to debt forgiveness. If you can't get employment, just have a full-on nervous breakdown and end up in one of said institutions. Why reinvent the wheel? Debt forgiveness is there for anyone who needs it.

Montana is one of the largest and fastest-growing regions in the country. If we don't need debt relief, neither do you. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps and be grateful for what you have.

Madelein Owen,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2