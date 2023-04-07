I am happy and hopeful that the Brooklyn DA indicted Trump on the Stormy Daniels cover-up, at the degree of a felony. I am not vengeful, only encouraged that we now see that Trump is not above the law. I do not hate Trump, yet I have no use for his application of “public service” to the nation, in contradiction to our historic Rule-of-Law and norms. I believe that he is dangerously harmful to the “common good”, regardless of any public office he would seek.

I also think he should be indicted in Georgia for the election fraud case, in Washington for taking and covering up theft of confidential documents, and for his inciting insurrection against our country on January 6. I don’t require that he be found guilty on everything, or that he have the "book" thrown at him, only that he have his day in court to be held responsible for his actions – as any of the rest of us would be. No one is above the law.