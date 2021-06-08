Letter to the editor: No one is paying 'fair share' for roads

John Noreika’s recent (June 6) letter thanked Gov. Greg Gianforte for vetoing the bill that adds a surcharge to registration fees for electric vehicles (EVs). Right on!

Proponents claimed that EV drivers weren’t paying their "fair share" for road maintenance. The truth is, no one is paying their fair share. Politicians haven’t increased the gas tax to keep up with rising road costs since 1993, for fear of being voted out for "raising taxes." The tax is now so far behind road maintenance costs that the entire system is broken. Better to add a surcharge to vehicle registrations based on yearly miles driven. Gas and EVs would be taxed the same, based on usage.

Noreika also points out that we must not cede the EV market to Chinese manufacturers. The best way to encourage U.S. manufacture and local sales is to give U.S. companies a reason to produce and U.S. consumers a reason to buy. A fossil fuel tax (price on carbon) does this. If the collected tax is returned to the people as a monthly dividend, then low- and middle-income Americans will actually come out ahead.