Letter to the editor: No one should be without in the cold

Today, as we drove down Broadway we passed an elderly man, probably in his mid-70s, walking cautiously along a snow-covered sidewalk on the river side of the street. It was 20 degrees outside. He wore a dark shirt and trousers on his tall frame — no coat, no boots, no scarf, no hat, no gloves. He was shaking badly, so badly, and holding his body stiffly as he tried to walk on the ice and snow, staring ahead as he slowly headed west, a frightened, sad look on his face. His arms, hands and his entire body were shaking, so much so that it shocked us to see someone in this situation. Did he have Parkinson's, was he just so cold that he couldn't stop shaking, or both? Was he walking to maintain body heat? Where was he going? Did he have anywhere to go? No matter, no one of any age should be without winter clothing, alone in the cold. Well, it’s probably his own fault that he was in such a plight, right? People should pull themselves up from their “bootstraps,'' right? But what if you don’t have boots? Wake up, Missoula. Wake up, Montana.

Susie Menegat,

Missoula

