Letter to the editor: No requests for proof of vaccine?
Not carded yet?

Back on March 16, I received my second COVID shot at the local drug store in Missoula. It was painless and gave me a remarkable sense of relief. I had no side effects. This certainly had to be the beginning of the end of this “forever” shutdown.

I proudly tucked the vaccination card next to my Montana driver’s license into a safe place in my wallet. I assumed this would serve as my new passport into important public venues and places. There was light at the end of the tunnel.

It now has been six months since my first COVID shot. Why hasn’t anybody carded me yet?

Bruce Mihelish,

Missoula

