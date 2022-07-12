Letter to the editor: No scientific data

Mr. Robert Natelson's article on July 10 supported allowing students on UM campus being to carry firearms. No scientific data was presented on this issue, but the author seemed to think that women would be safer and also feel safer on campus if they could carry a firearm. I suggest that the author submit a second piece summarizing data of violence on U.S. campuses compared to campuses in other countries who have real gun control, including Canada. Next, he could compare gun violence on campuses in this country where firearms are allowed/encouraged, to those where they are not. Finally, I propose that he conduct a valid survey polling women on UM campus, as to whether they would feel safer with a firearm knowing that other students on campus are also armed. At that point, we could all speak from a place of knowledge and not opinions.