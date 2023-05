American revolutionaries had it right: NO taxation without representation! If the GOP in Helena deny Missoulians of the 100th district our voice, they should not have access to our tax dollars. If they continue to silence and sideline our duly elected Rep. Zooey Zephyr, they can forgo the tax revenues that come from our district. I hope the GOP’s biased and anti-constitutional actions don’t drive us to dump tea in the Clark Fork!