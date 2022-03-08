Letter to the editor: No time to waste

When a supermajority of Montana legislators (two-thirds) wants to approve amendments to our Constitution, they can. And they will ... if we give them the chance.

With Montana’s Constitution at stake, there is no time to waste for the Montana Democratic Party to get organized and fight for our shared home. Instead of our Democratic candidates taking the usual approach of messaging to voters that they are just as conservative as the Republican candidates, why don’t we take a new approach?

Montana Democrats must run candidates who are pushing for people-centered, progressive policies that Montanans can truly see and feel. This is how Democrats can claim the title of representing the working class and ultimately win.

I see a glimpse of hope in some of Missoula’s newest Democratic legislative candidates: Maggie Bornstein, SJ Howell, Andy Nelson and Zooey Zephyr. These candidates are unapologetically pushing for policies that will address our affordable housing crisis, protect the natural environment, reform our criminal justice system. They are pushing for policies that will provide us with real freedom — the freedom for Montanans and their families to not worry about how they will get by.

Daniel Carlino,

Missoula City Councilman

