Letter to the editor: Nobody following PSC proceedings

Kinda follow the Public Service Commission — you know, that Montana agency where the concealed carry the geniuses dropped on us may be the first to manifest an O.K. Corral event?

Anyway, I followed the transferal of Thompson Falls garbage to Republic Service’s landfill. They approved it. Why? Well, for one reason, nobody logged in to protest it. Nobody cares about the issue.

I check the garbage cans on Sundays at my gas station, which is surrounded by fast food dispensers, and the plastic mess is bad, really bad. Begging the question of why they don’t put it where they got it, and instead proceeding to the plans of big oil to grow their plastic production from 8 to 20% next year, it’s hard not to despair. Besides, I thought that sending one legislator/wolf snarer and one AK-totin’ commissioner was quite sufficient.

Finally, and while still on the "G" line—Garbage, Guns and Giannosaurus Hex—I’d point to the fallacy inherent in “well-regulated militia,” since those words were an antebellum gift to our southern racists, who needed them as overseers. In the words of a rap song I recently overheard, the boys be talking ‘bout the eerie similarity between “overseer” and “officer.”

Have a nice day.