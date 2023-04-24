I think readers deserve to know the facts! And the fact is Mark Noland’s (Missoulian April 20) comments reflect his overwhelming support for taking away citizen’s rights and placing corporate and wealthy out-of-state interests in control of our Montana lands and constitutional authority! His long record in the state Legislature reflects a complete disregard for the ordinary citizen and instead promotes fascist interests which seek to undermine our state Constitution! He doesn’t work for the majority of Montanans, he works for the special, wealthy and corporate interests that now control our state government!