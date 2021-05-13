Letter to the editor: Nonprofits helped get accurate count

Recently, the Census Bureau announced the official results of the 2020 Census, including the exciting news that Montana has regained a second congressional seat. Our entire state owes a huge debt of gratitude to nonprofit organizations for tireless outreach efforts, including Forward Montana Foundation, Western Native Voice, and Montana Nonprofit Association for their incredible work to ensure an accurate count, especially among historically undercounted populations.

Because the pandemic paused door-to-door efforts by Census enumerators, these organizations stepped up efforts to connect with all Montana residents. From regular email calls to action, to tireless social-media promotions, to phone calls — including calls made by Forward Montana Foundation to 160,000 young Montanans — nonprofit organizations led the way in Census outreach.

Because of these efforts, over the next decade, Montana will receive — in addition to a second representative in Congress — more federal funding to support schools, hospitals, fire departments, social services and critical infrastructure projects.

All Montanans count. Thank you to the above nonprofits for making sure that all Montanans were counted in the 2020 Census.

Susan Hay Patrick,