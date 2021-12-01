Letter to the editor: 'Normal' night out a gift

I went to the movies recently ... could have been like any normal weekend two years ago, but this was anything but mundane in our "new normal." I sat with my kids snacking on popcorn in a half-full theater that felt positively packed after not gathering inside with strangers for so long. I felt such joy to be back to something resembling everyday life.

Beyond that, I also felt incredible gratitude for the single theater worker who seemed to be managing everything on his own. He had scanned our tickets and helped us with our concessions, taking his time to make sure each of the 40 or so folks in line got exactly what they wanted. He was also the only one I saw cleaning up afterwards and ushering us out with a smile. It was a great reminder that heroes can come in any job. Having a "normal" night out with my family was a gift that wouldn't have been possible without that one worker.