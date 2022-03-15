Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy is misleading customers

I was excited by NorthWestern Energy’s recent commitment to “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050” . I was pleased that they openly acknowledged the realities of climate change, that they had mostly abandoned misleading language about “carbon intensity,” and were making a meaningful commitment.

But then I read the fine print: They plan to be net-zero in “scope 1 and 2 emissions,” but not “scope 3.” That means that contrary to the headline, the NWE monopoly plans to sell us electricity generated by third parties through the burning of coal and other fossil fuels indefinitely. Furthermore, they are planning to build new fossil fuel plants (and charge us for the construction) for the next 13 years – plants that they plan to operate for generations even as gas prices and temperatures rise. And they make no commitment to building more wind or solar plants. NWE’s announcement is designed to mislead their customers.