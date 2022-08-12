Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy theft

About a year and half ago I had solar panels placed on my home in order to lower my electric bill, address my concerns regarding the environment, and to add a little to my income. I am a retired person.

After the first year I noticed that the “credits” I had accumulated were back to zero. I had expected a reimbursement from NW Energy for the energy I sent to the grid to help offset the cost of the solar panels’ installation, and add a little to my income. I was told that I would not be receiving any compensation for my addition to NW Energy’s available energy, which it SELLS to other NW Energy customers.