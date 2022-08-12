Letter to the editor: NorthWestern Energy theft

About a year and half ago I had solar panels placed on my home in order to lower my electric bill, address my concerns regarding the environment, and to add a little to my income. I am a retired person.
After the first year I noticed that the “credits” I had accumulated were back to zero. I had expected a reimbursement from NW Energy for the energy I sent to the grid to help offset the cost of the solar panels’ installation, and add a little to my income. I was told that I would not be receiving any compensation for my addition to NW Energy’s available energy, which it SELLS to other NW Energy customers.
Is this thievery? I think so.
Now NW Energy wants to raise rates for electricity and gas supplied to its customers. When is this big business going to stop taking advantage of us?
Trudy Pratt,
Missoula