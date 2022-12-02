Letter to the editor: Not everyone can age in place

Not everyone can age in place. This is a fine concept if they have the ability and finances to do it. It’s a fine concept if they have family who can help or have access to a caretaker for help, a not-too inexpensive choice. What if they are alone in the world or if their family can’t afford to or aren’t able to take care of them? What then?

We will always need nursing homes for these folks. There needs to be a balance between the two, and healthcare providers need proper training, licensing and a living wage.

Bernie Sanders and other progressives talk about free college tuition, what about free training for healthcare providers who are needed to care take the elderly?

I’d like to have these questions answered, and I’d like to see the governor’s plan on this issue. I believe it can’t be one-sided; there has to be a balance between “age in place” and nursing home placement. I don’t understand how the governor thinks the nursing home industry is going to shrink “due to falling demand.” I think it’s only going to grow in demand with the Baby Boom generation rapidly aging.

Which leads me to this: Not everyone can age in place.

Renee Valley,

Missoula