Letter to the editor: Not just a storage issue

I just might get a chuckle out of ex-President Trump's defenders claiming the pilfered top secret government documents hidden and found at Mar-a-Lago are a “storage issue.” Except it really isn't funny! Instead, I'm reminded of what was found in a rented storage unit in Washington state back in '92. The renter's second wife, unbeknownst to him, just quit paying the rent after 12 years. The unit's contents were soon auctioned off, sight unseen. Inside, the missing bodies of wife #1, two children, and a bloodied hatchet, led to the renter's conviction and imprisonment to this day. But not for any “storage issues!”