Letter to the editor: Not just an oversight

Donald Trump failed to return classified documents despite being repeatedly asked over many months' time. It's painfully obvious now that this was much more than an "oversight" on his part. What are we supposed to conclude from the fact that some classified documents were found in his desk, and not in a locked closet with the other stored documents? None of the possible answers are acceptable. Trump has been treated with way more deference than any regular person would have been. It's time for him to be held accountable for this potentially damaging and intentional security breach.