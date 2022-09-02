 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Not just an oversight

  • 0

Donald Trump failed to return classified documents despite being repeatedly asked over many months' time. It's painfully obvious now that this was much more than an "oversight" on his part. What are we supposed to conclude from the fact that some classified documents were found in his desk, and not in a locked closet with the other stored documents? None of the possible answers are acceptable. Trump has been treated with way more deference than any regular person would have been. It's time for him to be held accountable for this potentially damaging and intentional security breach.

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News