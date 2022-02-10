Letter to the editor: Not just fibs

I read with interest Roger Koopman's guest column ("Why do politicians lie" — Missoulian, Feb. 3). He basically says that it's shame that all politicians lie so often. I agree that it is a shame.

But wait ... "all politicians"? He decried the media "when they could gleefully trip up Trump for a self-serving fib". Mr. Koopman's error is that he tries to encompass all politicians. It is Trump who issues more lies than has any president since Nixon. And they are not just fibs. They are blatant and often blasphemous lies. Here are a few:

1. "This is no pandemic. It's just a new flu bug. We'll have a vaccine in a month or two."

2. "There are 5 new steel mills going to be built in the Midwest in my administration!"

3. "This Bible is important to me!"

4. "This election was stolen!"

No, Mr. Koopman. There is no politician alive in America who lies more consistently than your party's chosen leader. Little fibs, flat lies and blasphemous lies. And I believe, Trump is your party's champion. His perpetual lying is your party's legacy and does not automatically pertain to others by association.

Randy Jacobson

Missoula

