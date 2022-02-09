 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Not the same state

  • 0

Teach your children well. Hooray for Rick Borden’s letter (Missoulian, Feb. 4) regarding setting a bad example! Dangerous rudeness surrounds us every day.

Living in Western Montana the past 2 1/2 years has shown me many examples. I saw my first #### Biden flag flying from a beat-up pickup on a crowded Reserve Street on New Years Eve day 2020. I really couldn’t believe it but there it was. What would kids and religious folks think? So inappropriate; I’ve seen it since and bumper stickers as well.

There was none of this during the Trump presidency. Lots of folks disagreed but this trashiness never was displayed. Disagree or not; the presidency is to be respected. Now there is talk of civil war? Dragging people through the streets? Hanging people? Red Pill rallies, flags flying upside down. People need to speak up. Let’s get back to some normalcy. We are all Americans.

People are also reading…

I’ve now moved from my native state. Partly due to the ignorance noted above. It’s not the same state I grew up in.

Shame on us all for not speaking up.

Governor Racicot, maybe you should run for the new congressional seat?

Jim Vralsted

Mead, Washington

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: It's money

Letter to the editor: It's money

“Never did such evil institution as money spring up to mortals; it seduces and corrupts the honest mind, turning its virtuous thoughts to deed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News