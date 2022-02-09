Letter to the editor: Not the same state

Teach your children well. Hooray for Rick Borden’s letter (Missoulian, Feb. 4) regarding setting a bad example! Dangerous rudeness surrounds us every day.

Living in Western Montana the past 2 1/2 years has shown me many examples. I saw my first #### Biden flag flying from a beat-up pickup on a crowded Reserve Street on New Years Eve day 2020. I really couldn’t believe it but there it was. What would kids and religious folks think? So inappropriate; I’ve seen it since and bumper stickers as well.

There was none of this during the Trump presidency. Lots of folks disagreed but this trashiness never was displayed. Disagree or not; the presidency is to be respected. Now there is talk of civil war? Dragging people through the streets? Hanging people? Red Pill rallies, flags flying upside down. People need to speak up. Let’s get back to some normalcy. We are all Americans.

I’ve now moved from my native state. Partly due to the ignorance noted above. It’s not the same state I grew up in.

Shame on us all for not speaking up.

Governor Racicot, maybe you should run for the new congressional seat?

Jim Vralsted

Mead, Washington

