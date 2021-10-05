Letter to the editor: Not wearing mask is reckless

Montana has laws to protect the health and safety of the public by punishing reckless endangerment. Montana recently increased the penalty for motor vehicle reckless endangerment following the death of two tow truck operators on the shoulder of the road hit by a driver going too fast for conditions.

Seems to me that in the past, if a person with AIDS purposely spit on someone else (spreading disease-ridden body fluids) it was punishable as reckless endangerment. If you act recklessly in a manner that threatens other people’s health, or life, you are liable and can spend time in jail and/or pay a fine.

In light of this, can someone please explain how spreading COVID virus particles, causing illness and death to others by not wearing a mask, is seen as a right and a cherished freedom.

Lorena Hillis,

Missoula

