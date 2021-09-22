 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Not wearing masks is negligent endangerment
Letter to the editor: Not wearing masks is negligent endangerment

Concerning mask wearing in Montana, check out this relic from the days of civil society: Montana Code 45-5-208. Negligent endangerment — penalty (1) A person who negligently engages in conduct that creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another commits the offense of negligent endangerment. (2) A person convicted of the offense of negligent endangerment shall be fined an amount not to exceed $1,000 or imprisoned in the county jail for a term not to exceed 1 year, or both.

T. Lincoln Ballard,

Missoula

