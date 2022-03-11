Letter to the editor: Not willing to let it go

For those of you considering supporting former President Donald Trump as a candidate for election in 2024, his past and present words and actions regarding Russia, Ukraine, and NATO should inform your decision. Following Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the former president foolishly called Putin “genius” and “savvy.” As president, he disregarded his own U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, believing the dictator Putin who blatantly lied about interference. He withheld aid for defense to Ukraine unless President Zelenskyy joined him in attempts to discredit his potential rival, Joe Biden. He undermined the ability of NATO to protect our allies, further emboldening Putin’s quest to take over democratic nations. Trump now calls the Russian killing of the Ukrainian people a “holocaust” in an attempt paint himself in a positive light. Such rhetoric rings mighty hollow for those of us who remember what leaders say and do and see how such words and actions influence world events such as the Ukrainian tragedy which is unfolding before our eyes. Re-writing history for one’s personal and political gain is one of Trump’s go-to tactics, and I for one am not willing to let that go unaddressed.