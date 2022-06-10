Letter to the editor: Nothing will change

Seventy-eight minutes. That's how long at least 19 armed law enforcement personnel stood around in the school hallway as the carnage continued behind a locked classroom door. Children and parents were begging, "Please help us; please do something!" But the so-called "good guys with guns" stood around, doing nothing. Could lives have been saved? We'll never know.

And now, as, once again, a nation mourns its lost children, many of us (at least those of us who have retained our sanity) are begging elected officials to please do something to keep our children safe. Will things somehow change this time? Not likely. Twenty-one more lives have now been added to the list of those sacrificed on the alter of that holiest of holies — the Second Amendment. As the politicians, the judges, and anyone else in a position to change things continue to stand around, uttering the same old platitudes about sacred rights, and doing absolutely nothing. And the rest of us wonder what sort of society refuses to protect its own children. But, hey, at least our guns are still safe, right?