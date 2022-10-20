 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Now or never

It is time to vote for Kim Chambers for County Commissioner. We are being taxed out of our homes. She will hold the county accountable for their uncontrolled spending of our tax dollars. She really listens to people and will make our wishes known. We definitely need someone who will have our best interests in mind. Please help make the county accountable for their spending of your hard earned money by electing Kim Chambers. It needs to be now, there will never be a better time to start holding them accountable.

Dawn Hall-Peterson,

Frenchtown

