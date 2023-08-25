Missoula mayoral candidate Mike Nugent is a lifelong Missoulian who has been providing dedicated public service to the Missoula community for years. It seems these pages have tried to paint over who Mike really is. We can’t let that happen.

Mike graduated from Sentinel High School and the University of Montana where he attained a master’s degree in public administration. Mike is a successful and effective Missoula businessperson, public and non-profit leader.

Mike has served the Missoula community as a president of the United Way board of directors, serving on the YMCA board of directors, and volunteering with Opportunity Resources. Former Mayor John Engen appointed Mike to the Missoula Housing Authority. Subsequently former Mayor Engen and other community leaders urged Mike to seek election to the Missoula City Council, on which Mike currently serves.

Mike is a proud, dedicated, lifelong Missoulian who will well serve the Missoula community as mayor. His experience leading, working, and raising a family in Missoula is unmatched in this race. Mike Nugent is the most qualified and best Missoula mayoral candidate. He is worthy of your support and vote.

Dwight J. Schulte

Missoula