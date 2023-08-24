I first met a very young Mike Nugent back in 1989, when Mike’s dad, Jim, coached my fourth-grade softball team. That joke-telling youth has grown into a proven leader for Missoula, always willing to roll up his sleeves and get to work for his beloved hometown; whether that’s volunteering for United Way, helping coach a youth sports team, or serving on the Missoula City Council.

Mike has consistently showcased an innate ability to bring people together, foster collaboration, and address the needs and concerns of the community by building consensus and developing real world solutions. Such qualities are crucial in a mayor, as they enable effective governance and the ability to make decisions that benefit all residents of Missoula.

But politics can be a dirty game. Mike is the unfortunate victim of a campaign of disinformation regarding the hefty $125,000 contribution from the National Association of Realtors to a political action committee. The PAC was set up without Mike’s knowledge, yet his opponents have been highly critical of him regarding it and some supporters even pulled their endorsements. I think that’s incredibly unfair, especially considering Mike is a highly qualified candidate for office who has a proven record of leadership that Missoulians can trust.

Krystal Steinmetz

Havre