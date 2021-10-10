Letter to the editor: Nursing clarifications

I would like to clarify some misunderstandings about nursing education.

Montana’s nursing programs cooperate around clinical placements. Clinical learning is a precious resource that programs share. When a program increases enrollment, a substantive change request is made to the Montana Board of Nursing and every nursing program is alerted. This ensures collaboration and full use of precious clinical resources.

MSU College of Nursing is planning to increase enrollment over the next decade to address Montana’s severe nursing shortage. Thanks to Mark and Robyn Jones, founders of Goosehead Insurance, MSU will construct new facilities with modern simulation labs in Bozeman, Missoula, Billings, Great Falls, and Kalispell, allowing it to reduce overall clinical placement requirements. Even with a 40% increase in enrollment, MSU’s clinical placements will decrease by 6% over the next decade thanks to modern facilities.