 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: NWE not being responsible
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: NWE not being responsible

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Regularly experiencing the devastation of climate emergencies while at the same time seeing that there is a disconnect between the grim forecasts of climate reports and the inertia of ordinary life, how do we not despair? I want to think that many people besides climate activists and volunteers are questioning the rift between what we know and what we do. How do we move forward? How do I inspire people to action without imploring, guilting, or scaring people?

We need new stories. The answer lies within our humanity and a belief and faith therein. I want to be a good ancestor; I’m a grandparent. To be human is to be a member of society. If corporations are considered by law to be people should they not be good citizens as well?

NorthWestern Energy’s plan to build a gas-fired energy plant in Laurel is not responsible citizenry. Facts: natural gas is not clean nor renewable energy. If built it will become a stranded asset as cheaper renewables plus battery storage replaces it. NWE ratepayers will pay for it — online or mothballed — as NWE is guaranteed a return on ‘its’ investment. Is that the story you want to tell as a rate payer?

Craig Menteer,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News