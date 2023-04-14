Northwestern Energy's (NWE) proposed 25% rate increase seems like an extreme business proposal that will significantly add to Montanans economic struggles during these times of high inflation. This significant increase is even more alarming when you compare the cost of electricity NWE Montana customers pay compared to electricity costs in the surrounding states with Montanans paying up to 50% more. Can this be true? As you well know, one of the PSCs primary responsibilities is to insure that NWE utility monopoly embraces a strategy to provide ratepayers with affordable and reliable energy. NWE seems to be more interested in generating money for its employees and shareholders than generating affordable 21st century power for its ratepayers. Regardless of your views on climate change, you must be aware of the improving economics and utility of wind and solar energy compared to the growing costs of fossil fuel-powered generating plants. NWE's seemingly unabated interest in promoting and sustaining fossil fuel plants for future use is folly. It is your job at the PSC to force NWE to embrace Montana's energy future and not enable them to pursue high cost, low return energy generating options. Montanans are relying on your fair and progressive engagement on this proposal.