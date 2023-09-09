Former U.S. Senator Max Baucus (Missoulian Aug. 29) believes that chronic obesity is an epidemic, rather than a lifestyle choice. He wants Medicare to pay for anti-obesity medication, which isn't currently covered by Medicare. However, obesity is a lifestyle choice for most people who won't exercise and won't follow sensible, nutritious diets.

Sen. Baucus wants Congress to pass the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, which would provide Medicare coverage for anti-obesity medication. If passed, this bill would drive up the cost of Medicare for everyone.

Why should the rest of us have to pay more for Medicare for those who won't take personal responsibility to take care of themselves?

Jay Stanford,

Missoula