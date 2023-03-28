A Denver developer recently purchased the historic Fort Missoula Post Hospital. He claims the only way he can recoup his renovation costs to the structure is to construct luxury townhouses on the historic grounds surrounding it. If this happens, only a few will benefit by living in this million dollar setting. But those townhouses will significantly degrade and disrupt the peace and tranquility we Missoulians find in this paradise.

As Missoula grows, the value of the Fort as a place for solitude and recreation has increased dramatically. The Fort is beautiful, quiet, historically unique, and close enough for most of us to access. It is also a pristine habitat and the home for a wide variety of wildlife. The introduction of townhouses into the Fort will destroy that setting.

On April 5 the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission will conduct a public hearing on whether to grant a permit for the developer's townhouse project. His redevelopment plan violates those commission standards which call for compatibility “with the character of the surrounding neighborhood” and “is sensitive to the significance of the site”. Please attend this hearing. Express your objection to this destructive development. If you can't attend, email your comments to JohnsonE@ci.missoula.mt.us.

Dennis Gordon,

Missoula