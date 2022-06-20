Letter to the editor: Obscenities not OK

Somebody tell me what happened to the obscenity and decency laws that used to exist on the books for enforcement? I want to know why all these so-called Trump supporters find it OK to run around the state with big bumper stickers, banners and flags that shout “F*%K Biden” in giant letters! I don’t give two hoots what “party” you belong to. When I’m stopped in traffic or pass one of these yahoos while driving with my kids or wife, I am both ashamed and embarrassed! My kids know better, they can read, and I’m tired of explaining why they have to see it, or why, for that matter, I have to see it! Free speech never allowed public obscenity when I was growing up and it’s not acceptable today. Law enforcement needs to stop this, protect the those offended by this language, ask or demand the removal in public display and cite those who refuse. Enough already! Nothing makes this OK.