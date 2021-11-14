Letter to the editor: Ochenski lacks knowledge

In his latest attack on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), George Ochenski demonstrates how little he knows about both the legislative process and the real work of conservation.

The BCSA is the latest in a long line of efforts to find common ground, support local economies and permanently protect wild public lands. Like the Rocky Mountain Front Heritage Act, the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, and dozens of similar bills all over the nation, this bill will secure protection for tens of thousands of acres of public land. Ultimately, the BCSA will succeed because people came together, worked together, and are now fighting together to pass it. Montanans are lucky to have Senator Jon Tester’s leadership on this important bill.

For someone who professes expertise about the legislative process, all Ochenski does is pontificate about bills that either didn’t pass or that passed despite his criticism. Anyone who has actually worked to get bills over the finish line in Congress knows that collaboration is at the heart of effective legislation. Bills with authentic, diverse stakeholder support get attention, action, and votes. Ostentatious musings are no replacement for the hard work of crafting successful legislation to permanently protect our public lands.

David Chadwick,

Helena

