Letter to the editor: Ochenski misses Daines' point

In a recent diatribe against Sen. Daines, Missoulian opinion writer George Ochenski (Missoulian May 16) mocked him for noting that protections for bird and turtle eggs can exceed those of unborn human beings. It was a simple contrast meant to make the point that children are devalued and dehumanized by abortion. But he will not leave it at that. “Of course,” he says, “our brilliant senator seems to miss the fact that” animals are not humans. But that was the contrast.

Ochenski, rightly believes (as surely does Sen. Daines) that animals being protected from extinction has great value; on the other hand, he believes humans are so abundant that requiring “all pregnancies be carried to term by government fiat” is a waste of resources thus devaluing human life. According to Ochenski, when the herd gets too big just cull it.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe it will be because the decision was never supported by the Constitution. The issue would then return to the states for a democratic resolution. If children’s lives are then protected it will have been a democratic outcome, not an arbitrary fiat. If their lives are not protected then society has a bigger problem than abortion.

Lynn Swartos,

Missoula

