Letter to the editor: Offended by UM paper

I am 81 years old and have lived in Missoula my entire life. So I consider myself a true Missoulian. I am writing this to solicit the opinion of my fellow Missoulians (not someone who has moved here in the past few years and wants to call themselves a Missoulian).

I recently picked up a Kaimin, the UM paper, dated Nov. 18 at a local restaurant to read while waiting for my meal. In the Kaimin was an article entitled "Brawl of the Bars." In the article was the following paragraph: "Listen, I could go on (how many bars does Missoula even need?), but you get the picture. There's something for every football fan in this town of degenerates." I called the number listed in the paper and was able to speak to a couple of young ladies, who promptly put me in my place as someone who couldn't see that this was simply a light-hearted comment by the author of the article. Are you kidding me calling the people of the town hosting these students degenerates?