Letter to the editor: Officers are doing their jobs

As one who walked the walk, a graduate of two law enforcement academies, a former Washington State Trooper and a former Montana Deputy Sheriff, I take exception to the accusations against our local law enforcement officers in the Missoulian guest column on Sept. 16.

A group of local residents basically accused our law enforcement officers of being trigger-happy in the officer-involved shootings on Aug. 12 and Aug. 29. They compared their actions to "officers across the country who are not able to differentiate between a real threat and a perception that triggers their fight or flight nervous system." Nothing could be further from the truth. Our officers did everything possible to de-escalate these situations, then were forced to discharge their weapons when their lives were being threatened.

It's easy to be a Monday morning quarterback for those who have never had to act when faced with a life or death situation. Criticism like this causes law enforcement to hesitate out of fear of lawsuits. There are literally hundreds of Gold Star families of law enforcement officers who were shot in the line of duty, many who hesitated out of fear of losing their jobs or being sued.