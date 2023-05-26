On the front page of the May 24 Missoulian newspaper was a story about Montana’s Republican Governor Greg Gianforte signing a bill banning drag story events at public libraries and schools. In that article, Republican Rep. Braxton Mitchell is quoted as saying, “There is no such thing as a family-friendly drag show.”

Then, when I turned to the next page, I saw a story about 450 Catholic clergy sexually molesting more than 2,000 children in Illinois. Of course, that’s just a tiny fraction of the children sexually molested in churches. Another investigation found that more than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually molested more than 600 children, and yet another investigation found 330,000 children molested by clergy in France. While no one knows the exact number of children sexually molested in churches, the number easily reaches into the millions.