Letter to the editor: Old Person, Whicher and Witt will bring expertise and leadership

Three excellent candidates are running for MCPS School Board of Trustees, Wilena Old Person, Meg Whicher and Keegan Witt. Missoula has strong public schools that provide a quality education to Missoula youth, due in no small part to the leadership on our school board. Old Person, Whicher and Witt bring expertise and leadership to a board which will be tasked with hiring a new superintendent and making sure all students thrive in our post-pandemic world.

Wilena Old Person's experience working at the University of Montana in the College of Health and serving as a trustee on the MCPS School Board are invaluable assets to bring to her second term as a trustee. Meg Whicher's passion for running after school programs for twenty years and collaborating with MCPS to provide after-school care brings first-hand experience to the board. And Keegan Witt's expertise as an accountant will help provide constructive analysis to annual challenging budget sessions. I know all three of these candidates and am happy to support them.