The Old Post Hospital building has been and remains in poor shape, and is desperately in need of restoration. We’re glad that the new property owners want to rehabilitate the building and preserve it, and they will have to follow the procedure laid out by the Historic Preservation Commission to make sure the project respects its unique history. The project team has a strong background in historic preservation in Missoula. They have worked on the Historic Lincoln School, The Factory Building, Regent Place, renovations of The Elks Building and the Missoula Textiles building downtown, among other projects. The property owners and partners live in Missoula, and are a part of this community. We have many historic properties in Missoula, and we have lost many, like the Mercantile. We as a community don’t want to see any more loss, and this project will help give the Old Post Hospital a new lease on life so we don’t lose it.